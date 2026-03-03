Bridgeport Fugitive Found Hiding Under Trash Bags, Arrested by Task Force

On February 27, 2026, the Bridgeport Police Task Force—comprised of local, state, and federally assigned investigators—was notified that Wilber Martinez, 38, of Bridgeport, failed to appear for a scheduled court date on February 11. As a result of his failure to appear, arrest warrants were issued.

Martinez had previously been released on a $500,000 court-set bond following his August 2023 arrest on several charges including two counts of Manslaughter with a Motor Vehicle, six counts of Reckless Endangerment, two counts of Risk of Injury to a Child, Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, speeding over 70 MPH, driving without a license, and additional motor vehicle-related offenses.

On March 3, through investigative efforts, Task Force officers developed information establishing probable cause that Martinez was inside a residence in the 100 block of Bronx Avenue in Bridgeport. Officers conducted an arrest operation at the location.

Police said Martinez was found hiding beneath several trash bags inside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Martinez is now being held on the following charges:

Failure to Appear in the First Degree (1 count)

Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (1 count)

Court-set bonds for these charges total $2,100,000.