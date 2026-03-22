COMMITTEE PASSES BLUMENTHAL’S BILL TO EXPAND RESEARCH FOR CHILDREN OF TOXIC-EXPOSED VETERANS

Blumenthal bills, including measures to support children of toxic-exposed veterans and veterans who swore secrecy oaths, unanimously pass the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee today unanimously passed three veterans’ bills authored by Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), including his Molly R. Loomis Research for Descendants of Toxic Exposed Veterans Act—legislation to expand research on birth defects among descendants of toxic-exposed veterans.

“Almost every member of this Committee has had a part in one way or another in one or more of these bills…I want to say a particular thanks to Senator Murray, who has worked with me on the Molly Loomis Research for Descendants of Toxic Exposed Veterans [Act], which requires research on the health effects on descendants of toxic-exposed veterans. I think the more we know about the impact of toxins on our veterans, whether it’s on bases in this country or on battlefields abroad, the more we appreciate how these invisible wounds of war take their toll. And we need to do even more to keep faith with them,” said Blumenthal during his opening remarks.

The Committee considered and passed the following bills authored by Senator Blumenthal:

Molly R. Loomis Research for Descendants of Toxic Exposed Veterans Act – Legislation tocommission a health monitoring program to track birth defects among descendants of toxic-exposed veterans to help facilitate research related to such defects. While there has been some research on the link between birth defects and generational exposure to toxins and chemicals, there has yet to be comprehensive, government-led studies into the effects of toxic exposure on descendants of toxic-exposed veterans.

Obligations to Aberdeen’s Trusted Heroes (OATH) Act – Legislation to ensure veterans who participated in secrecy oath programs receive the full benefits they have rightfully earned. This bill would make sure veterans who signed secrecy oaths, preventing them from disclosing injuries and illnesses connected to covert operations, can seek benefits retroactive to their discharge date—not the date they were released from their secrecy agreements.

Advancing VA’s Emergency Response to (AVERT) Crises Act – Legislation to strengthen the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) response to natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies. It would help ensure continuity of VA medical care for veterans during emergencies and make sure the Department is better prepared to activate its Fourth Mission authority—VA’s role in improving the nation’s response to emergencies.

The Committee also considered and passed six additional bills co-led by Senator Blumenthal, including:

Guard and Reserve G.I. Bill Parity Act – Bipartisan legislation to expand GI Bill benefits to members of the National Guard and Reserve for every day in uniform, aligning with the benefits earned by their active-duty counterparts for the same military service.

Fisher House Availability Act – Bipartisan legislation to allow active-duty servicemembers, members of the reserve components, and their families to stay at VA Fisher Houses when traveling significant distances to receive care.

Veterans Prosthetics Advancement and Reform Act – Bipartisan legislation to ensure veterans receive more consistent, modernized access to prosthetic and rehabilitative items by requiring VA to develop a formulary of these essential medical devices and services.

A full list of the bills that cleared the Committee markup can be found HERE: https://www.veterans.senate.gov/2026/3/business-meeting.