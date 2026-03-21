BLUMENTHAL & TRAN INTRODUCE BILL TO PROTECT VETERANS’ DISABILITY BENEFITS

Lawmakers’ Ingram Veterans’ Benefits Protection Act will ensure veterans who take medication for their service-connected disability receive their full benefits

[WASHINGTON, D.C.] – Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and U.S. Representative Derek Tran (D-CA) introduced the Carlton H. Ingram Veterans’ Benefits Protection Act—legislation to protect veterans’ disability benefits following an attempt from the Trump Administration to reduce benefits for veterans who rely on medications to manage their service-connected disabilities. Their legislation would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to award compensation benefits based on the true severity of veterans’ disabilities, particularly when evidence indicates claimed disabilities are more severe during fare ups or without the use of medication.

“Veterans should never have to choose between taking life-improving medication or losing their earned benefits. Our legislation ensures that a veteran’s disability rating is strictly based on that veteran’s underlying condition. The Trump Administration’s recent attempt to slash disability benefits for veterans was cruel and dangerous, and our bill will guarantee a future Administration cannot cut veterans’ benefits in this way,” said Ranking Member Blumenthal.

“Veterans put their lives on the line for our freedom; they should never have to choose between staying healthy and receiving their full benefits. The Trump Administration’s decision to cut Veterans’ benefits disrespected the service members and Veterans who have made the highest commitment to this country. I’m proud to introduce this bill to protect Veterans’ health care and ensure that no President can attempt these reckless cuts ever again,” said Representative Tran.

The legislation is also co-sponsored by House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member Mark Takano (D-CA) and U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Angus King (I-ME), Patty Murray (D-WA), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Bernard Sanders (I-VT), and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI).

In February, VA published an interim final rule to change how veteran disability ratings are evaluated. The interim final rule reversed the previous standard established by the Ingram v. Collins court case issued in 2025, which required VA to discount the impact of medication when evaluating the severity of claimed disabilities. Instead, VA would have required examiners to rate veterans’ disabilities as they present during medical exams without accounting for the ameliorative effects of medication. This would have required VA to issue a lower disability ratings, despite veterans experiencing flare-ups . Following backlash from veterans, Veterans Service Organizations, and lawmakers, VA Secretary Collins permanently rescinded this policy.

The lawmakers’ Carlton H. Ingram Veterans’ Benefits Protection Act would ensure no Administration could pursue a similar policy in the future, by requiring VA to discount the beneficial effects of medication when veterans are evaluated for their disability rating. This bill would make sure veterans who use medications will not fear losing benefits.

The Carlton H. Ingram Veterans’ Benefits Protection Act is supported by the National Veterans Legal Service Program (NVLSP), National Association of County Service Officers (NACVSO), the Veterans of Foreign War (VFW), and American Veterans (AMVETS).