Bridgeport State News

New Age-Progressed Image Released in Bianca Lebron Case

ByStephen Krauchick

Mar 18, 2026 , , , , , , , , ,

Bridgeport officials on Wednesday released a new age-progressed image of Bianca Lebron, the young girl who vanished in 2001 while on her way to school near the former Elias Howe School. The updated image, created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, is intended to show what Bianca may look like today and to generate new leads in a case that has remained unsolved for more than two decades.

According to officials, Bianca was last seen waiting to go to school on the morning she disappeared. The National Center became involved the following day and has continued working alongside investigators to keep her case in the public spotlight. Authorities said age progression is a critical tool used to trigger memories and encourage anyone who may recognize her or recall new details to come forward.

Detectives were on hand during the announcement but were reluctant to discuss specifics, citing the active and ongoing nature of the investigation. Police emphasized their continued commitment to solving the case, noting that cases involving missing children are never closed and remain a top priority for the department.

Officials also spoke about the emotional toll the case has taken on Bianca’s family and the broader community, stressing the need for closure. They urged anyone with information—no matter how small or seemingly insignificant—to contact authorities, saying that even after all these years, there is still hope that answers can be found and that Bianca can be brought home.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

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