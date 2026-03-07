GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES LANDMARK FEDERAL GRANT TO TRANSFORM RURAL HEALTH CARE IN CONNECTICUT

State To Receive Funding for Dozens of Projects Spanning Health Care, Workforce, Technology, and Community Support Across Rural Communities

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Connecticut is receiving a $154 million federal grant through the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP), a sweeping initiative designed to improve health outcomes, expand access to care, and strengthen the social and economic foundations of the state’s rural communities.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services (DSS) will serve as the lead agency on behalf of the state, partnering with other state agencies to implement dozens of projects organized across four core initiatives.

“Rural Connecticut has unique challenges, and its residents deserve the same access to high-quality care and support as anyone who lives anywhere else,” Governor Lamont said. “This investment allows us to tackle those challenges head-on – from expanding mental health services and building a stronger health care workforce to modernizing our technology infrastructure and connecting residents to the services they need. This is about making sure every corner of Connecticut has the opportunity to thrive.”

The RHTP was developed through extensive public engagement, including more than 250 written comments, meetings with health care providers, local government officials, and community organizations, as well as in-person and virtual listening sessions held across the state. DSS will continue to provide stakeholder engagement opportunities throughout the implementation process.

The program’s dozens of projects are organized across four initiatives, including population health outcomes, workforce, data and technology, and care transformation and stability.

Some of the innovative project ideas include a mobile clinic pilot featuring four primary care and four dental vans, a health workforce pipeline through the Area Health Education Center and UConn Health Center, and community health navigators.

“This program reflects our commitment to building systems that work for rural residents over the long term,” DSS Commissioner Andrea Barton Reeves said. “We are excited and grateful to CMS for this opportunity to make sure that our investments are coordinated, impactful, and built to last.”

“Every person in rural Connecticut deserves good health care close to home, and the people who provide that care deserve real support too,” Connecticut Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD, said. “This funding helps us bring care to where people are and build the healthcare workforce our communities need. When we invest in both, we give everyone a better chance at staying healthy.”

Additional information about the Rural Health Transformation Program, including opportunities for public engagement, will be made available as implementation proceeds. For more information, visit the DSS website at ct.gov/dss.

Federal Disclaimer: This project is supported by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $154,249,105.53 in Budget Period 1 with 100% funded by CMS/HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.