Lugo’s Barbershop Celebrates New Location in Fairfield

Lugo’s Barbershop officially cut the ribbon on its new location at 143 Tunxis Hill Road in Fairfield, moving just next door from its previous storefront. Owner Lugo shared that he first started cutting hair at just 12 years old, simply trying to earn lunch money. That was 32 years ago, and the passion he found back then has grown into a long-standing local business.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony began with a prayer dedicating the shop to the Lord, followed by a small celebration with about 25 family members who gathered to support Lugo and his business. The shop celebrated its 9th anniversary in January, marking nearly a decade of serving the Fairfield community.

Beyond haircuts, Lugo’s Barbershop has quietly made a difference locally. Each year at the start of the school season, Lugo provides free haircuts for children whose families may not be able to afford them, along with other acts of community support.

Lugo’s Barbershop can be reached at 203-612-8700 or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LugosBarberShopCT

The shop’s new location is across from Splash Car Wash, just past Andros Diner on Tunxis Hill Road.