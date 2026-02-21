Uncategorized

Driver Arrested After Striking Ansonia Police Cruiser, Gun Recovered

ByAlex

Feb 21, 2026 , , , , , , , , , ,
Police arrest of Angel Sosa after striking an Ansonia Connecticut police cruiser and fleeing with a firearm in the vehicle.

On February 14, 2026 at about 9:50 P.M. officers of the Ansonia Police Department were investigating a one car accident on Elm Street when another vehicle travelling on Elm Street struck a stopped marked cruiser, which had its emergency lights activated, then fled the scene. Officers located the evading vehicle on East Main St and took the driver, Angel Sosa, into custody, during which time they located 2 loaded handgun magazines on Sosa and a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer handgun in the back seat of the vehicle.

Angel Sosa, age 44, of Ansonia was charged with DUI, Evading Responsibility, Carrying a Firearm Under the Influence, and Failing to Move Over When Approaching a Stopped Emergency Vehicle. Sosa refused to submit to testing for DUI. He was released on a $7,500.00 bond to be arraigned on February 27, 2026 at Derby Superior Court.

All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

By Alex

Related Post

Uncategorized

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT STUDENT LOAN REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR NEW GRANT ROUND

Feb 10, 2026 Alex
Uncategorized

Pedestrian Struck

Feb 9, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG RELEASES UPDATED REPORT ON CONNECTICUT DATA PRIVACY ACT, DISCLOSES ACTIVE INVESTIGATIONS RELATED TO SAFETY OF CHILDREN AND TEENS ONLINE

Feb 6, 2026 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SUBMITS TESTIMONY IN SUPPORT OF GENETIC PRIVACY LEGISLATION

Feb 21, 2026 Alex
Uncategorized

Driver Arrested After Striking Ansonia Police Cruiser, Gun Recovered

Feb 21, 2026 Alex
Stratford

Another Merritt Crash

Feb 21, 2026 Stephen Krauchick
Trumbull

Merritt Crash in Trumbull

Feb 20, 2026 Stephen Krauchick