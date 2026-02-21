Driver Arrested After Striking Ansonia Police Cruiser, Gun Recovered

On February 14, 2026 at about 9:50 P.M. officers of the Ansonia Police Department were investigating a one car accident on Elm Street when another vehicle travelling on Elm Street struck a stopped marked cruiser, which had its emergency lights activated, then fled the scene. Officers located the evading vehicle on East Main St and took the driver, Angel Sosa, into custody, during which time they located 2 loaded handgun magazines on Sosa and a loaded 9mm Sig Sauer handgun in the back seat of the vehicle.

Angel Sosa, age 44, of Ansonia was charged with DUI, Evading Responsibility, Carrying a Firearm Under the Influence, and Failing to Move Over When Approaching a Stopped Emergency Vehicle. Sosa refused to submit to testing for DUI. He was released on a $7,500.00 bond to be arraigned on February 27, 2026 at Derby Superior Court.

All arrestees are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.