GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT STUDENT LOAN REIMBURSEMENT PROGRAM NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR NEW GRANT ROUND

Program Providing Direct Financial Relief for Student Loan Payments Made in 2025

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Office of Higher Education today announced that the Connecticut Student Loan Reimbursement Program has opened a new grant round and is now accepting applications for student loan payments that were made during the 2025 calendar year.

Established in 2024, this program was created to provide direct financial relief to Connecticut residents burdened by student loan debt. Eligible applicants can apply for reimbursement grants of up to $5,000 per year, with a maximum reimbursement of $20,000 over four years. Under the program, a new grant round launches each year, providing reimbursements for payments made during the preceding calendar year.

“The Connecticut Student Loan Reimbursement Program is about helping people who have worked hard, earned their education, and chosen to build their lives and careers here in our state,” Governor Lamont said. “As we transition into a new year of the program, we continue our commitment to easing financial pressure on residents while strengthening our workforce and economy.”

Eligible applicants may qualify if they:

Are Connecticut residents and meet program residency requirements;

Made qualifying student loan payments during the 2025 calendar year;

Earned a degree from a Connecticut institution of higher education or completed a state-approved program required for professional licensure or certification;

Meet income limits of $125,000 for single filers or $175,000 for married filers; and

Completed required community service or qualify for a hardship waiver in certain circumstances.

“Our focus at the Connecticut Office of Higher Education has been on administering this program in a way that is fair, transparent, and accessible,” Connecticut Higher Education Commissioner Timothy Larson said. “As demand continues to grow, we are committed to providing clear guidance, timely application review, and high-quality support so that borrowers can successfully navigate the process and receive the relief for which they are eligible.”

“Many borrowers are still navigating repayment after the return of federal student loan payments, and programs like the Connecticut Student Loan Reimbursement Program can provide critical relief,” Connecticut Student Loan Ombudsperson Michelle Jarvis-Lettman said. “My office will continue to work closely with borrowers who are trying to understand their options, and this program offers a tangible way for eligible Connecticut residents to reduce their student loan burden while staying engaged in their communities.”

Since launching its first grant round in January 2025, the program has awarded more than $2.2 million in reimbursements to borrowers statewide, with particularly strong participation among younger residents and middle-income households. Legislative updates enacted during the most recent legislative session expanded eligibility and clarified that reimbursements must apply to loan payments made during the preceding calendar year.

Applications must be submitted online through the CT Scholars portal, where applicants need to complete an application and upload required documentation.

For full application instructions, visit the Connecticut Office of Higher Education website at portal.ct.gov/ohe. Questions regarding the program and the application process can be directed to OHE.SLRP@ct.gov.