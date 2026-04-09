Bridgeport Renters’ Rebate Program Returns

Mayor Ganim and The City of Bridgeport Announce Return of Renters’ Rebate Program

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim and the City of Bridgeport announce the return of the Renters’ Rebate program for the 2026 application period. This program provides tax relief to elderly or totally disabled residents whose incomes fall within established limits.

Individuals who rent an apartment or room, live in cooperative housing, or reside in a mobile home may be eligible. Rebates are based on a graduated income scale, as well as the amount of rent and utility payments (excluding telephone) made during the calendar year prior to applying. Eligible applicants may receive up to $900 for married couples and $700 for single individuals.

Applications for the Renters’ Rebate Program will be accepted from April 1, 2026, through September 30, 2026. No appointments are required. Applications will be accepted on a walk-in basis Monday through Thursday, from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM, at the Margaret E Morton Government Center, 999 Broad Street, Bridgeport, CT. Applicants must bring all required documentation at the time of their visit.

Rebate payments are expected to be processed by November 30, 2026.

To qualify applicants must:

Be 65 years of age or older, or

Be under 65 and eligible for Social Security Disability benefits by December 31, 2025

At least one year of residency in the State of Connecticut

Individuals who are 50 years of age or older and are the surviving spouse of a qualified renter at the time of their death may also be eligible to apply

More information about the Renters’ Rebate program may be found on the Department of Health & Social Services website at https://www.bridgeportct.gov/rentersrebate