Bridgeport

UPDATE: Woman Arrested Following Sunday Morning Assault and Carjacking Incident in Bridgeport

ByAlex

Jun 8, 2026

Bridgeport Police have released additional information regarding an incident that occurred Sunday morning in the area of Donald Court and Eckart Street.

At approximately 8:47 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of an assault. Initial information indicated that a man had suffered a neck injury during an altercation. Police have since clarified that the incident was not a stabbing, as was initially believed.

As the investigation progressed, police arrested Abrnalesa Orellano, 32, of Bridgeport. She was charged with Second-Degree Assault, Carjacking, Interfering with an Officer/Resisting Arrest, and Reckless Driving.

The male victim suffered a neck injury that was determined to be non-life threatening.

Police have not yet released additional details regarding the circumstances of the assault, the alleged carjacking, or how the reckless driving and resisting arrest charges are connected to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

By Alex

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