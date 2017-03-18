Bridgeport News: 2 Shot In Bridgeport

#Bridgeport News: Today at 1:55pm, a shooting incident occurred in the rear of 201 Bretton Street. This is an apartment style complex, consisting of several buildings. Two male victims, 19, were shot at this location near the rear entrance. Victim # 1 sustained a gunshot wound to his head, and was transported by medics to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he remains in critical condition. Victim # 2 sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was also transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center. He is expected to survive. The crime scene was processed by detective from the Identification Unit, and detectives are working to identify the person responsible for this shooting. Any person with information about this crime is asked to call police at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

(Bridgeport Police Press Release)