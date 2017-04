4:00pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are on scene of a shooting on Yaremich Drive. A person was shot by a person or persons on dirt bikes. While detectives were at St. Vincent’s Hospital to investigate the victim another shooting victim arrived and he said he was shot on Maplewood Avenue. When I arrived on Maplewood Avenue there were no crime scene set up. This is the fourth shooting in less than 24 hours.