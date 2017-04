3:44pm #Bridgeport CT #cttraffic– A pedestrian was struck at the intersection of East Main Street and Stillman Street in Bridgeport. First responders are on their way.

This news report is brought to you, by you! If you like what we do, please consider donating at www.patreon.com/doingitlocal . We love doing what we do, but we need your help to be able to keep doing it full time!