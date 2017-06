Saturday around 7pm two men came into Layla’s Market at 1437 Fairfield Ave to allegedly steal items. The men punched and knocked down the store owner, Sha Didar leaving him unconscious. Sha required ten stitches to close his chin and mouth and he lost enough blood for require a blood transfusion. Police are asking for you help in identifying those responsible. If you have information please call the Bridgeport Police tip line at 203-576-TIPS (8477) all info will remain confidential.