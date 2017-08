Today, the Governor gave his update on the Municipal Aid levels for each town. This is the State operating plan until a State Budget is passed. Here is a sampling for selected Towns:

Fairfield is reduced by $4 Million, Milford is reduced by $14 Million, Stratford is reduced by $23 Million, Westport is reduced by $1 Million and Bridgeport is reduced by $31 Million.

