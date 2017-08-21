Police Nab Darien Bank Robber

#Westport CT–On July 2, 2017 at approximately 12:57PM, the Westport Police responded to TD Bank, 1111 Post Road East on a report of an alarm. While en route to the bank, responding officers were advised that a bank robbery had just taken place. The suspect had passed a note to the bank employee telling him a robbery was occurring and he had a gun. Video surveillance showed a 2006-2008 Lincoln MKZ or Lincoln Zephyr enter the parking lot just prior to the robbery and leave right after the suspect exited the bank. Detectives learned the Chase Bank at 454 Post Road had been robbed on June 13th by a suspect matching the same description.

Detective Sergeant Sereniti Dobson worked with Darien detectives and determined that both robberies were committed by the same suspect. He was also linked to the robbery of a Citizens Bank in Pawtucket Rhode Island and TD Bank in Waterbury, CT, located at 1254 West Main Street. Darien police identified the suspect as Alpha Jalloh (DOB 6/27/1993) of Bronx, New York. He was believed to have been working with a second male to commit the string of bank robberies. On July 27, 2017, the NYPD Fugitive Task Force initiated a traffic stop on a Lincoln MKZ operated by Jalloh. Due to active arrest warrants that Darien PD and Waterbury PD had obtained earlier in the he was taken into custody. Detective Sergeant Dobson and Detective Rocke responded to New York City and interviewed Jalloh and his passenger, Loang Manpign (DOB 09/02/1992). Jalloh admitted to the robbery and Manpign admitted to driving Jalloh to Westport with the intention of Jalloh committing the robbery and Manpign driving him back. Jalloh was extradited back to Connecticut to face charges by Darien Police.



On 08/21/2017, Jalloh was arrested at Norwalk Superior Court and charged with 53a-135 Robbery 2nd, 53a-48/53a-135 Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 2nd and 53a-124 Larceny 3rd. Jalloh was held on 100,000 dollar cash only bond and will be arraigned today. Charges for his accomplice, Manpign are pending.

(Westport Police Press Release)