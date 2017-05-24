Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Multi Car Crash Sikorsky Bridge

2:55pm–#Stratford CT– A multi car crash on the Sikorsky Bridge on the Merritt Parkway northbound on the Sikorsky Bridge.  The traffic camera has been turned off so it must be really bad.  #cttraffic

 

  1. I was stuck in the traffic, directly at the Sikorsky main gate for one solid hour, moving only about 100 yards during that time.

    Your post is the ONLY one I could find on the internet; trust me, I tried EVERYWHERE! Why are the details of this accident so elusive?

