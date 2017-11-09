Fairfield News: Dog Pepper Sprayed

1:45pm–#Fairfield CT– Police were called to Lake Mohegan near the cascade parking where a dog was pepper sprayed. According to radio reports a dog owner became concerned as another dog got too close to their dog and the owner felt threatened. EMS was called as the owner of the dog that was pepper sprayed had trouble breathing. According to other reports, the dogs were leashed. This time of the year controllable dogs are allowed to run with leashes in the park.

