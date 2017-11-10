The Kiwanis Club have been placing Field of Valor, one at Jennings Park atPost and North Benson Road and in Bridgeport at Majestic Park on Main Street,across from the Cardinal Shehan Center It is in honor and in memory of our Military Veterans and those men and women actively serving our country.

You are invited to sponsor each Veteran you would like to HONOR with a keepsake flag. Your honoree and sponsor names will be proudly displayed on a ribbon with each flag. Major sponsors will be identified with

on-site signage and up to ten flags for their honorees. Proceeds support the programs of the Kiwanis Club of Bridgeport, with a focus on children and veterans in Greater Bridgeport. For more information contact us at bridgeportkiwanis@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/KiwanisClubBridgeport