Lieutenant Governor Will Not Run For Governor

Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman today issued a statement regarding the 2018 Governor's race:

I thank the people of Connecticut for having given me the great honor and privilege of serving as their Lieutenant Governor.

Four decades ago, I ran for a seat on the Tolland Board of Education to be a voice for my children. Many years later, I’ve been humbled and proud to serve with men and women on both sides of the aisle who were strong and honorable leaders, who did their duty in the best interests of their constituents and the state as a whole, and who helped make Connecticut a better place.

I want to thank everyone who has come forward with offers to help on a campaign—Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters from across the state. The outpouring of support has been overwhelming and humbling. I made this decision after careful consideration and discussion with my family and friends, and after my granddaughter, a freshman at college, asked a simple question, ‘will you come over for dinner, Grandma?’

It took four weeks to schedule that dinner. This is not how I want to be a grandparent. I believe that family should come first.

While I will not seek election to the Governor’s office in 2018, I am proud of our accomplishments on so many issues: healthcare, education, veterans’ services, and human rights to name a few. I look forward to supporting the next generation as they find their voices—just as I did when I ran for the Board of Education. We have a lot to look forward to. People are organizing and standing up for what they believe in—justice, healthcare, human rights—in ways we haven’t seen in decades. More women are running for office, and we see more diversity in our elected officials. These are positive indicators of an informed and active electorate.

I am deeply appreciative to Governor Malloy for asking me to run as his Lieutenant Governor. I believe that people will come to understand the truly extraordinary work he and this administration have done, underpinned by a profound commitment to the people who elected us.

They are among the many people in this state who, every single day, commit to making this a better place for everyone. I have been honored to work with them, and I will continue to support their efforts.

