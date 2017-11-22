State Troopers Prepare for Thanksgiving Holiday Travel & Road Safety

With tens of thousands of travelers driving through Connecticut during the Thanksgiving weekend, State Police are ramping up their plans to keep highways safe for all during the holiday rush.

Beginning on November 22, 2017 at 00:01 a.m. and running through Nov. 26, 2017 at 11:59 p.m., Connecticut State Police will supplement its normal routine patrol personnel with additional Troopers

throughout the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Across the state, Troopers will patrol roads and highways across Connecticut, and will focus on aggressive drivers, unsafe drivers, and drunk drivers.

Troopers are committed to reducing crashes through preventive enforcement initiatives such as roving DUI patrols.

Troopers will also be looking for violators who cause accidents on Connecticut roads and highways. Every effort to reduce accidents will be taken; however, Connecticut residents are asked to be a part of the

public safety solution by obeying traffic laws: don’t follow too close, drive the speed limit, stay off your cell phone while driving and, if you drink, then please do not drive.

Residents should remind all young people, especially college students returning home for the holiday weekend, of the laws regarding alcohol consumption and drinking and driving.

Patrol Troopers will use traditional and non-traditional patrol cars to observe traffic and issue tickets to reckless and distracted drivers. A reminder to all drivers: anyone who is consuming alcohol should never get

behind the wheel. If you see a suspected drunk driver, call 911, this is a true emergency.

Troop G – Bridgeport

Wednesday November 22, 2017 – I- 95, I-91 and Route 34 in the greater New Haven area.

Friday November 24, 2017 – I- 95, Route 8 and Route 25 in the Bridgeport, Stratford, Trumbull area.

Saturday November 25, 2017 – I- 95 in the Stamford, Norwalk, Greenwich area, and Route 7 in the Norwalk

area.

Sunday November 26, 2017 – Route 15 (Merritt Parkway) from New York State Line to the Sikorsky Bridge.

This press release is made possible by Interstate Batteries and Joe’s Fuel: