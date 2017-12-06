Governor Wants To Prevent Conceal Carry Because, Well, Criminals…

Governor Dannel P. Malloy and Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman are urging the U.S. House of Representatives to reject the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act of 2017, which is currently pending before Congress and would allow more dangerous criminals and untrained individuals to carry loaded, hidden guns in public places by forcing states with strong concealed carry laws to honor permits from states with weak or non-existent standards.

“The fact that Republicans in the House are considering a bill to loosen interstate gun safety restrictions is equal parts tone-deaf and thick-skulled,” Governor Malloy said. “Instead of focusing on working to craft commonsense gun reform such as the banning of dangerous bump-stocks, Congressional Republicans continue to cater to the whims of the gun lobby at the expense of the safety of our people. I implore members of Congress to reconsider pursuing this legislation and to start putting the wellbeing of the American public first. Our state has strong gun safety laws in place and remains committed to enforcing these statutes in the face of federal overreach. Connecticut remains a prime example of what applying smart, bipartisan gun reform can accomplish, and we hope that Congress will follow suit.”

Lt. Governor Wyman said, “In the wake of the Sandy Hook tragedy, Connecticut came together and, with the support of citizens and state leaders, passed among the strongest gun safety legislation in the nation. As mass shooting incidents threaten to become the new normal in our nation, we must expect more from Congress. If this isn’t the time for smart, decisive action to protect public safety, that time will never come.”

