Bridgeport News: Chief’s Statement On Loss Of A Police Officer

Bridgeport, CT – Bridgeport Police Armando J. Perez is issuing the following statement following the tragic death this morning of Bridgeport Police Officer Thomas Lattanzio, a veteran of the department who had served for 17 years.

“This is a very sad day for the Bridgeport Police Department. Our family has lost a brother officer. Officer Thomas Lattanzio had dedicated nearly 20 years of his life serving our residents and our city, and we mourn his loss. We will have more to say about the circumstances surrounding Officer Lattanzio’s passing in the future. For today, we pray for his family and we are comforting each other. Policing is a tough job, and we have hundreds of committed officers who put their lives on the line to protect each of us, every day. As always we will rely on each other and our community for support, for which we are grateful. I ask that the public keep the brave men and women of the Bridgeport Police Department in your prayers during this difficult time.”