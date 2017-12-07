Bridgeport News: Gun Coop Busted

#Bridgeport CT– Today Police made a bust of a “major stash house” where many criminals would store their illegal firearms, then come and use them when it came time to commit a crime. The stash house was located at 76 Fourth Stree and was near an elementary school which presented a special danger to the community and contributed to at least one recent shooting in that neighborhood. Taken into custody were two pounds of marijuana, packaging, scales, US currency and 6 illegal firearms. Four of the firearms were confirmed stolen. Arrested was Isiah Yarborough