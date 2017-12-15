Bridgeport News: Road Closure

Bridgeport, CT –The City of Bridgeport today is alerting residents of the building maintenance and road closure that will temporarily close John Street from Friday, December 15th to Monday, December 18thapproximately 9:00 a.m. The purpose of this project is to replace the HVAC Units on the roof of the Margaret E. Morton Government Center. Due to building construction, John Street will be closed between Lafayette and Broad Street. A detour route will be made available to offset the closure.

Motorists should be aware that modifications or extensions to this schedule may become necessary due to weather delays or other unforeseen conditions. Motorists are advised to stay alert and maintain a safe speed when driving in this vicinity. The City of Bridgeport will make every effort to minimize the inconvenience this will cause.

This press release is made possible by: