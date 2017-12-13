Fairfield Dentist Gives Equipment To Enhance Dental Care for Tisdale Students

#Bridgeport CT– Last week Dr. Dennis Ragoza along with State Senator Tony Hwang and members from the University of Bridgeport’s (UB) Fones School of Dental Hygiene presented a panoramic x-ray machine valued over $23,000 to the Jettie S. Tisdale Middle School at 250 Hollister Avenue in Bridgeport. Since 2007, (UB’s) Fones School student-clinicians led by faculty have provided free dental hygiene care at the Tisdale School for more than 350 students per year. The Panoramic x-ray unit provides a full X-ray of the jaw as opposed to individual films of teeth. Senator Hwang said, “What is positive in Bridgeport impacts all of us in the surrounding towns”.

Dr. Dennis Ragoza said “I was raised in Fairfield and always dreamed of returning home and starting a dental practice where I could treat my friends and neighbors,” Dr. Ragoza continued. “Growing up, I’ve been involved in many service opportunities and had the chance to work with incredible mentors who shared with me the power of giving back and serving the community. Now that it is my time, I’d like to carry forward the lessons that I have learned by helping others in the Fairfield area.” Dr. Ragoza’s dental practice is Coastline Dental Studio at 1261 Post Road in Suite 202B in Fairfield CT and their phone number is 203-293-8401.

There are community health/dental clinics in many of Bridgeport Schools as well as Southwest Community Health, Optimus, and University of Bridgeport dental clinics. University of Bridgeport’s Fones School of Dental Hygiene can be reached at 203-576-4552 or at https://www.bridgeport.edu/academics/schools-colleges/fones-school-dental-hygiene/

<div style=”position:relative;height:0;padding-bottom:56.25%”><iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/IG_yLHu3RMM?ecver=2″ width=”640″ height=”360″ frameborder=”0″ gesture=”media” allow=”encrypted-media” style=”position:absolute;width:100%;height:100%;left:0″ allowfullscreen></iframe></div>