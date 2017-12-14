Fairfield Health Department Hosts CDC National Diabetes Prevention Program

#FAIRFIELD, CT– It is estimated that about 86 million Americans have prediabetes and many don’t even know it. Individuals with prediabetes have blood glucose (sugar) levels higher than normal, but not high enough to be diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes. However, people with prediabetes are more likely to be diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes.

The Fairfield Health Department is offering the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC’s) National DiabetesPrevention Program (NDPP). This program is absolutely FREE for individuals who have prediabetes or at high-risk for developing Type 2 Diabetes. The main goal of this program is to create lifestyle changes and improve your health to help reduce or delay Type 2 Diabetes. Participants meet in a group setting with trained Lifestyle Coaches and a Registered Dietitian to learn how to make modest lifestyle changes. This is a yearlong program meeting once a week for the first 18 weeks, every other week for 4 months and then once a week for 3 months. Program runs every Wednesday from 6:30-8pm starting January 10th at the Fairfield Regional Fire Training School located at 205 Richard White Way (formerly 205 One Rod Highway).

Registration and eligibility are required for this program. If you would like more information or to register for this program please contact Santina Jaronko, Health Educator for the Fairfield Health Department at 203-256- 3150 or sjaronko@fairfieldct.org. For more information on the NDPP please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/prevention/index.html.

