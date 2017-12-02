Bridgeport News: Sacred Heart Student Allegedly Sexually Assaulted by NFL Player

#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez said today that a female student went the St. Vincent’s Hospital emergency room claiming that she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance and former University of Connecticut football player. Other sources have told me that the suspect is also an NFL football player. It is still early in the investigation and police has not released the name of the suspect. The chief said the Bridgeport Police major sexual crime unit is investigating as well as the university.