Fairfield News: Fairfield Police Deliver Toys St. Vincent’s Hospital

#Fairfield CT–Last week, the Fairfield Police Department delivered toys to St. Vincent’s Hospital. Dianne Auger, Senior Vice President at St Vincent’s said they toys will not only be used for the holidays but throughout the year like during birthdays. The police department also delivered toys to Bridgeport Hospital this week.

Officer Mark Letsch who lead the drive said he would like to thank the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, Rec Center, Betsy Browne, FTC, American Legion and Rocco Wealth Management for their awesome assistance.