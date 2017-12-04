Norwalk News: Arrest Made In Hit And Run Death

On September 15, 2017, at 9:14 pm Patrol Officers responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Dr and Lowe Street for a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. Arriving officers determined that the vehicle had fled the scene. The victim, Archie Hillard, was transported to the Norwalk Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Patrol Officers quickly located the suspect, Darlene Moody and her vehicle at an address on Ely Avenue. Norwalk Accident Investigator Wasilewski, assisted by the Crime Scene Unit, assumed the investigation. Blood evidence was obtained from Moody, which later showed her to be

over the legal limit. After a lengthy investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Moody. Moody turned herself in on December 3, 2017.

Arrested: Darlene Moody, 51 of 39 Fairfield Avenue Norwalk

Charges: Manslaughter 2 with a Motor Vehicle, Evading, Driving Under the Influence of

Drugs and/or Alcohol, Interfering with a Police Officer and Reckless Driving

Bond: $500,000

