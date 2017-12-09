Stratford EMS Celebrates 40 Years Of Service

#STRATFORD – Stratford EMS Celebrates 40 Years of Emergency Medical Service – At an Awards Dinner and Ceremony at Oronoque Country Club on December 8, 2017, Stratford Emergency Medical Service celebrated 40 years of providing emergency medical service to the Town of Stratford.
Stratford EMS employees, volunteers, and supporters, along with members of local government and hospitals, commemorated the history and success of the organization that has proudly served the Town of Stratford since 1977.
“Our organization has come a long way and is now recognized as one of the premier organizations in the State of Connecticut,” said Michael Loiz, Director of EMS
- Most Valued Provider: EMT Anthony Constantini
- Most Improved QA/QI: EMT John Toomey and Paramedic Alex Hawkins
- Paramedic of the Year: Paramedic Dane Dorta
- EMT of the Year: EMT Jessica Archick
- Volunteer of the Year: EMT John Toomey
- Rookies of the Year: EMT Chris LaCava and EMT Ryan Kardamis
- Dispatchers of the Year: Alexandra Gaydos and Heather Admans
- Crew of the Year: Paramedic Cate Saldier and EMT Steve Roberts
- Director’s Award: EMS Administrator, Kevin Giasullo
- Critical Care Excellence Awards: Paramedic, David Rodriguez
- Outstanding Leadership: SVEMSA President, EMR Tom Hallas
- Special Recognition Award: Paramedic, Sean Campbell
- Award of Distinction: EMT Barry Kelly and EMT John Butler for 40 years of Volunteer Service
Stratford EMS is proud to serve the Town of Stratford for the past 40 years. We look forward to continuing this time-honored tradition of providing high-quality EMS service to the Town of Stratford.