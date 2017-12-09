Stratford EMS Celebrates 40 Years Of Service

#STRATFORD – Stratford EMS Celebrates 40 Years of Emergency Medical Service – At an Awards Dinner and Ceremony at Oronoque Country Club on December 8, 2017, Stratford Emergency Medical Service celebrated 40 years of providing emergency medical service to the Town of Stratford.

Stratford EMS employees, volunteers, and supporters, along with members of local government and hospitals, commemorated the history and success of the organization that has proudly served the Town of Stratford since 1977.

“Our organization has come a long way and is now recognized as one of the premier organizations in the State of Connecticut,” said Michael Loiz, Director of EMS

SEMS has been evolving as call volume has been increasing. The organization serves a population of nearly 52,000 people and responds to over 7100 calls per year. Since 2009, SEMS has responded to approximately 53,000 calls for service.

Mayor-Elect Laura Hoydick were present as well as other state and local dignitaries. Harkins was presented a special recognition award by the Stratford Volunteer EMS Association and SEMS Administration for his years of support and work with SEMS.

The EMS Director’s Life Saving Citation was awarded to Parking Authority Officer Matthew White and Police Officer Maria McAvoy for providing life-saving CPR/AED to a gentleman who collapsed in September.

Other Awards went to:

Most Valued Provider: EMT Anthony Constantini

Most Improved QA/QI: EMT John Toomey and Paramedic Alex Hawkins

Paramedic of the Year: Paramedic Dane Dorta

EMT of the Year: EMT Jessica Archick

Volunteer of the Year: EMT John Toomey

Rookies of the Year: EMT Chris LaCava and EMT Ryan Kardamis

Dispatchers of the Year: Alexandra Gaydos and Heather Admans

Crew of the Year: Paramedic Cate Saldier and EMT Steve Roberts

Director’s Award: EMS Administrator, Kevin Giasullo

Critical Care Excellence Awards: Paramedic, David Rodriguez

Outstanding Leadership: SVEMSA President, EMR Tom Hallas

Special Recognition Award: Paramedic, Sean Campbell

Award of Distinction: EMT Barry Kelly and EMT John Butler for 40 years of Volunteer Service

Stratford EMS is proud to serve the Town of Stratford for the past 40 years. We look forward to continuing this time-honored tradition of providing high-quality EMS service to the Town of Stratford.