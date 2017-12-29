Westport Volunteer Emergency Medical Service’s New Equipment Put into Service

#Westport, CT – Westport ambulances will be equipped with Stryker/Physio-Control LUCAS 3 chest compression systems to aid in the care of patients suffering from cardiac arrest.

The local non-profit, Westport Volunteer Emergency Medical Service (WVEMS), purchased the mechanical CPR devices after being awarded a $35,000 grant from Newman’s Own Foundation in September. The grant was given in honor of Newman’s Own Foundation 35th anniversary, and was awarded to some of the original recipients of Paul Newman’s generosity.

The updated technology gives EMS workers a quicker, safer way to care for patients. LUCAS 3 is an automated system that provides and assures optimal, high-quality chest compressions to a patient in cardiac arrest, a deadly condition when a patient’s heart no longer pumps blood effectively. The state-of-the-art system can be deployed in seconds and will make it easier to perform quality chest compressions while moving patients and in difficult access points, such as narrow hallways or staircases. The system improves safety during transport to the hospital by allowing personnel to stay seat-belted, rather than standing to perform chest compressions(CPR), and allows them to focus on other tasks such as medication administration, airway management, or hospital notification.

"We were honored and thankful for the Newman's Own Foundation's exceptional grant in September. It allowed us to go outside our regular annual budget and make an important capital acquisition, adding to our topnotch life-saving equipment” said Yves Cantin, Westport Volunteer EMS President.

Westport Volunteer Emergency Medical Service continues its pursuit of innovation and excellence in pre-hospital emergency medical care and transport. The organization’s 120 volunteers work alongside six town employees. It purchases and maintains the fleet of ambulances (3), fly-cars (2), a bike team, and Connecticut’s first EMS motorcycle to respond to all medical emergencies 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Westport Volunteer Emergency Medical Service (WVEMS) is a non-profit, tax-exempt, charitable organization founded in 1979 that serves the Westport, Connecticut community and its nearly 30,000 residents, hundreds of businesses, and some of the busiest roadways and passenger railroads in the country. Each year WVEMS volunteers respond to nearly 2500 emergency medical calls and train over 1,500 in CPR, EMR and EMT classes from their downtown headquarters. The organization relies on tax-deductible donations to buy and maintain a fleet of state-of-the-art emergency vehicles and essential equipment and supplies,

from heart monitors to bandages. WVEMS volunteers proudly serve over 18,000 volunteer hours annually.