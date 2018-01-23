#Fairfield, CT – The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and The Norma Pfriem Breast Center will host its fourth lecture in the new 2017-2018 series of eight “Evenings of Wellness” on February 7, 2018.

This lecture topic is: Podiatry: Foot Pain and Some Solutions.

The lecture will be led by, Chioma Enu, DPM. Dr. Enu attended the University of Connecticut

and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physiology and Neuroscience. She attended

New York College of Podiatric Medicine and completed a three-year residency at Yale New

Haven hospital in podiatric medicine and surgery with additional training in reconstructive rear

foot and ankle surgery.

A native of Anambra state, Nigeria, she has lived in the United States for more than two decades.

She is involved in medical missions and outreach in Nigeria most recently in December 2017.

Attendees will learn about:

 Causes of Foot Pain.

 Long Term Effects.

 Solutions for Foot Pain.

The Norma Pfriem Breast Center and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce cordially invites its

membership, and the public, to hear the most current and up-to- date information on this

important topic.

 Date: February 7, 2018

 Location: The Norma Pfriem Breast Center

 Address: 111 Beach Road, 2 nd floor, Fairfield, CT 06824

 Time: 6:00-7:00PM

 Tickets: Free

 Open to the Public

 RSVP: February 6, 2018. Limited Seating

To reserve a seat: Call the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce: 203-255- 1011.

