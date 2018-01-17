EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN INITIAL CERTIFICATION COURSE

Presented by The Stratford Volunteer EMS Association, Inc.
Course Location: Stratford EMS Headquarters
2712 Main St, Stratford, CT
Course Dates: Start: Tuesday, January 23, 2018
End: Thursday, May 17, 2018
Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6 pm to 10 pm
5 Saturdays, 8 am to 4 pm
Course will include classroom lecture and hands-on practicals in order to prepare the student for
examinations for State certification and to perform the duties of an Emergency Medical Technician.
Will also include a one-day CEVO 4 Emergency Vehicle Operator class (additional Saturday) and 12
hours of clinical time (6 hours on an ambulance & 6 hours in a hospital emergency department)
Cost: $1200
What is provided to the student:
“Go Bag” of basic medical equipment
Uniform Shirt
What does the student need:
Course book – book information/edition will be provided at a later time
Uniform pants, navy blue (Dickies, EMS pants)
Black rubber sole boots & black belt
Students are expected to be in uniform and to bring their books and “go bags” to class.
Contact Information
SVEMSA President, Tom Hallas
E-mail: tom.hallas@svemsa.org
Phone: (203) 701-9013
You may also contact Nancy at Stratford EMS at 203-385-4060 during normal business hours.