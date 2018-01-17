EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN INITIAL CERTIFICATION COURSE

Presented by The Stratford Volunteer EMS Association, Inc.

Course Location: Stratford EMS Headquarters

2712 Main St, Stratford, CT

Course Dates: Start: Tuesday, January 23, 2018

End: Thursday, May 17, 2018

Tuesdays & Thursdays from 6 pm to 10 pm

5 Saturdays, 8 am to 4 pm

Course will include classroom lecture and hands-on practicals in order to prepare the student for

examinations for State certification and to perform the duties of an Emergency Medical Technician.

Will also include a one-day CEVO 4 Emergency Vehicle Operator class (additional Saturday) and 12

hours of clinical time (6 hours on an ambulance & 6 hours in a hospital emergency department)

Cost: $1200

What is provided to the student:

“Go Bag” of basic medical equipment

Uniform Shirt

What does the student need:

Course book – book information/edition will be provided at a later time

Uniform pants, navy blue (Dickies, EMS pants)

Black rubber sole boots & black belt

Students are expected to be in uniform and to bring their books and “go bags” to class.

Contact Information

SVEMSA President, Tom Hallas

E-mail: tom.hallas@svemsa.org

Phone: (203) 701-9013

You may also contact Nancy at Stratford EMS at 203-385-4060 during normal business hours.