Norwalk News: Shooting Arrest

#Norwalk CT-On December 23, 2017, at 1:55 am, officers who were patrolling the parking lot of 50 Washington Street heard several gun shots from the area of the West Washington Street entrance. Officer Brian Hamm quickly observed a male, identified as Jeffrey Moultrie, acting suspiciously in that immediate area. Officer Hamm ordered Moultrie to stop and remove his hands from his sweatshirt. Moultrie did not comply, however he did drop a handgun onto the pavement and then fled on foot. Officer Hamm captured Moultrie after a short foot chase and the 9mm handgun was recovered. Moultrie was found to have sustained a single gunshot wound to the hip and was subsequently transported to the Norwalk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Moultrie, who is a convicted felon, was arrested upon his release from the hospital. Sergeant Garrett Kruger observed a vehicle exiting the parking lot onto Martin Luther King Drive at a high rate of speed. Sergeant Kruger stopped the vehicle and found that the male operator had been shot. The male victim was transported by ambulance to the Norwalk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Norwalk Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the incident. Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation no further information is being released at this time. Anyone that witnessed the incident or what led up to the incident is asked to contact detectives at 203-854-3011. Anonymous tips can be left at any of the following contacts:

Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com, Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)

Arrested: Jeffrey Moultrie, 28 of 65 Monroe Street Stratford

Charges: Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit and Interfering with an Officer

Bond: $100,000

(Norwalk Police Press Release)