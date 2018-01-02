Norwalk News: Narcotics Arrest

#Norwalk CT–On December 20, 2017, members of the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division served three arrest warrants for Sara Flavin. The arrest warrants were the result of a narcotics investigation conducted by Officer Suda. Flavin was arrested during a car stop on Main Avenue.
Arrested: Sara Flavin, 32 of 19 Slocum Street Norwalk
Warrant one charges: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Sale of Narcotics and
Failure to keep Narcotic in Original Container
Warrant two charges: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Sale of Narcotics and
Failure to keep Narcotic in Original Container
Warrant three charges: Possession of Narcotics and Sale of Narcotics:
Bond: $750,000
Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111
Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com
Anonymous text tips can be submitted by typing “NPD” into the text field, followed by the
message, and sending it to CRIMES (274637)
(Norwalk Police Press Release)