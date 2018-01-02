Norwalk News: Narcotics Arrest

#Norwalk CT–On December 20, 2017, members of the Norwalk Police Department Special Services Division served three arrest warrants for Sara Flavin. The arrest warrants were the result of a narcotics investigation conducted by Officer Suda. Flavin was arrested during a car stop on Main Avenue.

Arrested: Sara Flavin, 32 of 19 Slocum Street Norwalk

Warrant one charges: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Sale of Narcotics and

Failure to keep Narcotic in Original Container

Warrant two charges: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Sale of Narcotics and

Failure to keep Narcotic in Original Container

Warrant three charges: Possession of Narcotics and Sale of Narcotics:

Bond: $750,000

