State Police New Year’s Enforcement Stats

MIDDLETOWN, CT (January 2, 2018): The Connecticut State Police are supplementing the normal patrol force with additional State Troopers throughout New Year’s weekend. The increased patrols began at

12:01 a.m. on Friday, 12/29/2017, and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Monday 1/1/2018.

Troopers enforced all motor vehicle laws and focus on reducing the number of DUIs, crashes and injury-producing accidents occurring on the interstates, state roads and local roadways.

These State Police stats cover the time period starting at 12:01 a.m. on 12/29/17 to 1/1/18 11:59 p.m.

SPEEDING violations: 611

SEATBELT violations: 20

All moving violations: 1410

(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)

DUI arrests: 28

ACCIDENTS: 494

w/injury: 54

fatality: 2 – 12/29 Rte 8 exit 10 Trumbull, 12/30 Rte 3 Glastonbury

Motorist Assists: 480

Total calls for service: 6885

2016 New Year’s weekend stats from 12/30/2016 00:01 a.m. through 1/2/2017 11:59 p.m. are below:

Accidents: 276

w/injury: 34

serious injury: 0

fatality: 2 accidents resulting in 3 fatalities

DUI arrests: 34

Speeding: 705

Seatbelt: 15

All Moving violations: 1,800

Motorist Assists: 270

Total calls for service: 6987

