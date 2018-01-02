Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

State Police New Year’s Enforcement Stats

MIDDLETOWN, CT (January 2, 2018): The Connecticut State Police are supplementing the normal patrol force with additional State Troopers throughout New Year’s weekend. The increased patrols began at
12:01 a.m. on Friday, 12/29/2017, and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Monday 1/1/2018.
Troopers enforced all motor vehicle laws and focus on reducing the number of DUIs, crashes and injury-producing accidents occurring on the interstates, state roads and local roadways.
These State Police stats cover the time period starting at 12:01 a.m. on 12/29/17 to 1/1/18 11:59 p.m.

SPEEDING violations: 611
SEATBELT violations: 20
All moving violations: 1410
(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)
DUI arrests: 28
ACCIDENTS:   494
w/injury: 54
fatality: 2 – 12/29 Rte 8 exit 10 Trumbull, 12/30 Rte 3 Glastonbury
Motorist Assists: 480
Total calls for service: 6885
2016 New Year’s weekend stats from 12/30/2016 00:01 a.m. through 1/2/2017 11:59 p.m. are below:
Accidents:              276
w/injury:         34
serious injury: 0
fatality:          2 accidents resulting in 3 fatalities
DUI arrests:            34
Speeding:               705
Seatbelt:                 15
All Moving violations:  1,800
Motorist Assists:   270
Total calls for service:   6987
