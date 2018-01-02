State Police New Year’s Enforcement Stats

MIDDLETOWN, CT (January 2, 2018): The Connecticut State Police are supplementing the normal patrol force with additional State Troopers throughout New Year’s weekend. The increased patrols began at
12:01 a.m. on Friday, 12/29/2017, and will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Monday 1/1/2018.
Troopers enforced all motor vehicle laws and focus on reducing the number of DUIs, crashes and injury-producing accidents occurring on the interstates, state roads and local roadways.
These State Police stats cover the time period starting at 12:01 a.m. on 12/29/17 to 1/1/18 11:59 p.m.
SPEEDING violations: 611
SEATBELT violations: 20
All moving violations: 1410
(to include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone usage, texting, failure to signal, etc.)
DUI arrests: 28
ACCIDENTS: 494
w/injury: 54
fatality: 2 – 12/29 Rte 8 exit 10 Trumbull, 12/30 Rte 3 Glastonbury
Motorist Assists: 480
Total calls for service: 6885
2016 New Year’s weekend stats from 12/30/2016 00:01 a.m. through 1/2/2017 11:59 p.m. are below:
Accidents: 276
w/injury: 34
serious injury: 0
fatality: 2 accidents resulting in 3 fatalities
DUI arrests: 34
Speeding: 705
Seatbelt: 15
All Moving violations: 1,800
Motorist Assists: 270
Total calls for service: 6987
