Stratford News: Police Update On Kidnapping/Abduction

#Stratford CT–On 01-03- 2108 The Stratford Police investigated an incident at the Honeyspot Motor Inn located at 360 Honeyspot Road. The initial call came in as a possible abduction. During the investigation, a woman was found bound with duct tape in a motel room. During the investigation, Officers learned that the woman had been reported missing in the State of Iowa on New Year’s Eve. During the investigation in which the woman claimed that she had been abducted Officers learned that she had in fact left the state voluntarily and the claim was found to be false that she was held against her will.

At this time the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed.

(Stratford Police Press Release)