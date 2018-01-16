Update on Bridgeport’s 1st homicide of 2018

#Bridgeport CT–Just after 12:30am police were called to Revere and Newfield Avenue for two shots fired. Reports say the victim is Jawuan Green, of Read Street was shot in the chest just outside The Snack Shop located at 604 Newfield Avenue, he reportedly stumbled back into the store where he collapsed. Two bullet holes can be seen in the plexiglass door Green was transported by private vehicle to Bridgeport Hospital where he died of his injuries. Two days earlier Green celebrated his 21st birthday. The shooting marks this city’s first homicide of 2018.