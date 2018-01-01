Westport News: Cops Stop Wrong Way Driver

#Westport Ct–At approximately 9:15 PM on December 29 th , Officer David Scinto observed a vehicle attempt to enter the Merritt Parkway exit 41 northbound off-ramp traveling southbound. Officer Scinto activated the emergency lights of his police vehicle and quickly followed the vehicle in the wrong direction, cutting in front of it on the ramp to prevent it from entering the highway in the wrong direction. He was able to stop the vehicle and block the ramp, preventing exiting vehicles from striking the suspect vehicle head-on. Officer Scinto directed the suspect vehicle into the nearby commuter lot where he was able to identify the driver as Gina Heckel, 49, of Fairfield, CT. While speaking with Heckel, Officer Scinto detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath. Heckel was asked to perform standardized field sobriety tests, which she failed, and was then taken into custody. While retrieving Heckel’s cell phone and purse from her vehicle, Officer Scinto observed a half-empty bottle of vodka inside the car and loose pills inside her purse. He later

learned they were prescription pills, which were not prescribed to Heckel. At headquarters, Heckel was given a breath test, which found her to be over the legal limit.

Heckel was charged with violation of motor vehicle statutes 14-227a Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs and 14-239 Driving the Wrong Way on a Highway. She was additionally charged with 21a-279(a) Possession of Narcotics and 21a-257 Narcotic Possession Only in Original Container. Heckel was released after posting $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on 01/08/2018. Officer Scinto’s quick thinking and action prevented what could have been a tragic incident on the highway, not only for the party involved but also for other innocent travelers.

(Westport Police Press Release)