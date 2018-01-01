Troopers Seize Narcotics, Weapons and Cash Following Traffic Stop

#Bridgeport, CT (December 29, 2017): Connecticut State Troopers arrested a Bridgeport man and seized weapons, narcotics and cash following a traffic stop. On December 28, 2017 at approximately 4:15 p.m., troopers were conducting motor vehicle enforcement on I-95 in the Bridgeport area when they observed a vehicle with a windshield violation. Troopers stopped the vehicle on Lafayette Street in Bridgeport.

Upon stopping the vehicle, troopers saw the operator reach under the front seat. The operator, Rodney Crawley, was removed from the vehicle and patted down resulting in troopers finding him in possession of a

loaded .380 caliber handgun. Crawley was then taken into custody, at which time 148 bags of crack, 11 bags of marijuana, 10 bags of cocaine and two suboxone strips were also found on Crawley. A backpack was located in Crawley’s vehicle which contained 55 shotgun shells, 190 7.62 millimeter rounds, 58 9 millimeter rounds, a silencer, three empty Glock 9 millimeter magazines, two .22LR magazines and two 25 shot high-capacity magazines.

Crawley was transported to Troop G – Bridgeport where another 9 bags of crack and 1 bag of cocaine was found on Crawley. The total weight of crack cocaine was 15.9 grams, the total weight of the cocaine was 5 grams and the total weight of the marijuana was 5.8 grams. Rodney Crawley (dob 1/26/90) of 1185 Pembroke St., Bridgeport was charged with Windshield/Obstructed View, Operation of Motor Vehicle while Under Suspension, Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Illegal Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Cocaine, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Weapons in Vehicle, Violation of Large Capacity Magazine, Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun or Silencer and Criminal Possession of a Pistol or Revolver. Crawley was held on a $300,000 bond and scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on December 29, 2017.