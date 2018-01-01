Westport New: Firefighters Trained Before Holiday

#Westport CT– Last week Westport firefighters conducted training on some new rescue equipment, at Fire Headquarters. New stabilization and lifting struts were put through their paces in different scenarios as firefighters became familiar with the use and application of the new equipment. Mannequins were used to simulate entrapment of a person under a vehicle. As part of the training, Westport EMS personnel were invited to attend and become part of the realistic scenarios being performed. EMS personnel were able to observe the firefighters performing the extractions, establish their own plans for treatment of the patients based upon expected traumatic injuries and were then able to perform simulated treatment on the patients after removal.

This coordinated and collaborative training between Fire and EMS personnel builds upon the familiarity and trust between the two public safety agencies, each team understanding and respecting each other’s role, in what is often a complex but time-critical event.