Westport News: Pot Bust

(Westport, CT) On December 29, 2017 at approximately 4:45pm, a detective observed a vehicle traveling with a non-functioning tail light. A motor vehicle stop was conducted on Compo Road South. Upon approach, an odor of marijuana was detected coming from inside the vehicle. The operator was identified as Williman Olivero, 27, of Norwalk, CT. With the assistance of a Westport K-9 unit, multiple glassine bags of marijuana packaged for sale, a scale, and “vape” cartridges containing THC oil were located and seized. Officers learned Olivero had been selling the marijuana while working in Westport. In total, more than 67 grams of marijuana were seized along with currency believed to be the proceeds from marijuana sales. Olivero was taken into custody and charged with 21a-277(b) Sale of Controlled Substance (marijuana), 21a-279(c) Possession of Controlled Substance and 21a-267 Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was released after posting $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Court on January 9, 2018.

