Bridgeport News: Man Kills His 16 Year Old Daughter in Black Rock

10:13pm—(2/19) Just after 10pm a man called the police that he had killed his sixteen-year-old daughter at 2292 Fairfield Avenue at the corner of Hansen Avenue. He told police on the phone that he had a knife and was waiting in the living room. When police arrived they found the man outside waiting for the officers and peacefully surrendered. They found the girl in the second-floor apartment dead in the bathroom. The family was still inside the apartment and was led away by detectives for questioning.