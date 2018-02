5:01pm–#Bridgeport Ct– There is a manhunt in the Dewey/Lenox/Moutain Grove area. Police had a short pursuit on Fairfield Avenue. Drugs were thrown out of the vehicle which was recovered. The driver is in custody but the passenger who had a firearm is running through backyards in the area. If you live in the area and see someone running around in your backyard (except the cops) call 911.

This news report is made possible by: