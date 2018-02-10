Governor Wants More Money

#HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy today highlighted the Montgomery Mills transit-oriented development project in Windsor Locks as an example of a successful investment in building attractive communities for people to live and businesses to thrive. The Governor also reiterated his call for revenue to stabilize the state’s Special Transportation Fund (STF).

“This project will be a game-changer for Windsor Locks,” Governor Malloy said. “Rehabilitating a historic building to include 160 new units of housing within a quarter-mile of the Hartford Line will make the community more attractive for families and for businesses. It’s the exact kind of investment we need to be making if we want to create jobs and increase economic opportunities. Unfortunately though, these types of projects will simply not be possible if we don’t find new revenue to stabilize the Special Transportation Fund. Without transportation, we cannot have transit-oriented development.”

Without new revenue in the STF, the state will be forced to delay or cancel $4.3 billion in critical transportation projects affecting every municipality in the state and putting Connecticut’s roads further into a state of disrepair. In addition, bus and rail fees would increase dramatically this year.

Last week, the Governor proposed four specific actions in order to stabilize the STF and bring critical projects back online:

A seven-cent increase in the gas tax, gradually implemented over a four-year period. Implementation of statewide electronic tolling beginning in fiscal year 2023. Acceleration of the transfer of car sales tax by two years. Establishment of a $3.00 per tire fee on tire purchases.

“Montgomery Mills demonstrates the long term benefits of federal infrastructure investment, remediating an existing brownfield site, encouraging development of affordable housing and expanding the Hartford-Springfield commuter line,” Senator Richard Blumenthal said. “I will continue to champion these sound investments in our nation’s infrastructure.”

“Our Main Street and Transit Oriented Development studies both identified the Montgomery Mill project as a catalyst for further redevelopment of our downtown commercial district,” Windsor Locks First Selectman Chris Kervick stated. “And we have seen a significant uptick in new business start-ups on Main Street already before the project even started.”

“This project, which encompasses transportation, housing and economic development, clearly illustrates the creative and coordinated approach the state is taking to strengthen community vibrancy,” Department of Economic and Community Development Catherine Smith said. “We must continue to invest in transit-oriented development to ensure we remain attractive to the state’s changing workforce.”

“This project represents the best in state, local and private partnerships, and underscores everyone’s commitment to transit-oriented development,” Department of Transportation Commissioner James P. Redeker said. “Up and down the Hartford Line, towns like Windsor Locks have engaged in aggressive planning around the train stations to maximize the economic energy created by the investment in this train service. I commend First Selectman Chris Kervick and Governor Malloy for their vision and leadership in this development.”

“The redevelopment of the historic Montgomery Mill is made possible today, because Governor Malloy understands the importance of repurposing vacant buildings that will meet the housing needs of Connecticut residents. This redevelopment will transform the community,” Department of Housing Commissioner Evonne M. Klein said. “Expanding access to affordable housing near transit is one of the many ways that the Malloy administration continues to invest in our state. With its close proximity to the capital city, Bradley International Airport, and the new Hartford Line – Montgomery Mill is providing an opportunity to live, affordably with easy access to employment.”

