Bridgeport News: Stolen Car Tries To Run Over Police

Police UPDATE: Officer F. Ferrao and Recruit Officer D. Roberts were in the area of Jewett Avenue and Peet Street looking for a reported ‘suspicious’ white vehicle. The said Officers and Officer O. Elena approached the said vehicle (described only as a ‘White Challenger’ displaying Ct. Reg. 647-RWR/ Reported stolen out of Shelton, Ct.). They approached the sole occupant/operator of the said vehicle (Naquan Terrelle Clarke DOB 01/15/1996 – New York State Drivers License 772 550 436 – Suspended) and conducted an interview while Clarke was inside the vehicle/drivers side door open. During the interview, Clarke was grasping the vehicles fob and Officer Ferrao and Officer Elena attempted to pull him from the vehicle before he activated the vehicles button ignition. The ignition was activated and the car proceeded forward with the Officers ‘hanging on’. The Officers were dragged art least thirty feet before falling to the roadway. The vehicle continued eastbound on Jewett Avenue towards Main Street. Both Officers were injured and were transported to St. Vincent’s ER to be treated. Officer Ferrao and Officer Elena sustained deep contusions and bruising but no broken bones. PMA forms were completed by Sergeant Burns. Body Cam videos on both Officers detailed valuable investigative information on the incident.

UPDATE: The car did physically drag two Bridgeport Police Officers.

1:30pm–#Bridgeport CT– A stolen white Charger tried to run over police officers on Wayne Street as it fled towards Main Street. One officer was injured on Jewett Street.

