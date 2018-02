5:05pm–#Bridgeport CT– There is a fire in the 200 block that started in the basement and extended to the first floor. Initial reports said there was a worker in the basement. Firefighters just said on the radio they search all the floors and no one was located and they believe everyone made it out safely. The fire is out on the first floor but it is still burning in the basement. Animal control and the fire marshal was called to the scene.

