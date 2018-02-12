Drugs-Gun Netted In I-95 Traffic Stop

On February 4, 2018 at approximately 11:49 p.m., troopers from Troop G -Bridgeport were patrolling I-95 in Darien when they observed a vehicle, a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, commit a motor vehicle violation.

Upon stopping the Hyundai in the Darien Rest Area and speaking with occupants, troopers determined that there were possibly illegal narcotics contained in the vehicle. Troopers initiated an investigation and through the course of the investigation troopers searched the Hyundai.

With the aid of a narcotic detection K9, troopers located “crack” cocaine, raw heroin and drug paraphernalia. Troopers also discovered two handguns and later determined that both the operator and passenger are convicted felons.

Stamford and Darien Police Departments also assisted with the investigation.

The operator, Sarah Allen (dob 1/31/90) of Maine was taken into custody and transported to Troop G where she was charged with numerous charges including Conspiracy to Commit Weapons in a Motor Vehicle (2 counts), Illegal Transfer of a Firearm (2 counts), Carrying a Pistol without a Permit (2 counts) Criminal Possession of a Firearm (2 counts), Criminal Possession of Ammunition (2 counts), Possession of Crack With Intent to Sell (WITS), Possession of Heroin, Unsafe Lane Change and Following too Closely. Allen was held on $150,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on February 5, 2018.

The passenger, William Page (dob 7/16/88) of Maine was also taken into custody and transported to Troop G where he was charged with numerous charges including Conspiracy to Commit Weapons in a Motor Vehicle (2 counts), Illegal Transfer of a Firearm (2 counts), Carrying a Pistol without a Permit (2 counts) Criminal Possession of a Firearm (2 counts), Criminal Possession of Ammunition (2 counts), Possession of Crack With Intent to Sell (WITS) and Possession of Heroin.