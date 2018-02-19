Local News in Bridgeport, Fairfield, Stratford, Norwalk, and Beyond!

Heartsaver Training

Stratford

Stratford EMS, in partnership with the Stratford Volunteer EMS Association  (SVEMSA) will be hosting an American Heart Association (AHA) Heartsaver CPR / AED training for the public.

The training will include both lecture and skills training and will cover cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of automated external defibrillators (AED’s).

Date: Friday, February 23, 2018

Time: 6:00pm – 10:30 pm

Location: Stratford EMS, 2712 Main Street, Stratford, CT  06615

Cost: $65.00 per student 

Whats included:  Course text, certification and faceshield.

 

Anyone interested in attending should visit our website at stratfordems.org , Register below or contact Nancy at EMS Headquarters (203) 385-4060 to sign up for one of the sessions.

 

 

