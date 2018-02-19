Heartsaver Training

Stratford EMS, in partnership with the Stratford Volunteer EMS Association (SVEMSA) will be hosting an American Heart Association (AHA) Heartsaver CPR / AED training for the public.

The training will include both lecture and skills training and will cover cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of automated external defibrillators (AED’s).

Date: Friday, February 23, 2018

Time: 6:00pm – 10:30 pm

Location: Stratford EMS, 2712 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06615

Cost: $65.00 per student

Whats included: Course text, certification and faceshield.

Anyone interested in attending should visit our website at stratfordems.org , Register below or contact Nancy at EMS Headquarters (203) 385-4060 to sign up for one of the sessions.